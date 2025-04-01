Posted: Apr 25, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2025 9:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special workshop meeting Monday evening to begin discussions on the city’s budget for the new fiscal year.

According to an agenda, the council will hear presentations on both the general budget and the capital improvements program budget. The budget documents encompass 413 pages of information that will be discussed during Monday’s meeting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE PROPOSED BUDGET DOCUMENTS

Monday’s workshop meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the first floor conference room of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting is open to the public.