Posted: Apr 25, 2025 9:14 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2025 9:14 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest is proud to celebrate the 15th year of our Million Meals initiative, which helps raise awareness and money to feed the hungry in our communities.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Arvest Vice President and Sales Manager, Whitney Doolin said that In many parts of our region, just $1 can help provide up to 5 meals to feed someone in need.

Whitney said, "The Million Meals initiative is aimed at fighting hunger in the region. Proceeds raised through the two-month long event benefits more than 80 food partners, including Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville." She also pointed out that Oklahoma ranks 5th in the nation for dood insecurity.

In recognition of its 15th anniversary, Doolin said Arvest Bank wants to increase its impact by 15%, which means 15% more meals and 15% more support for families facing food insecurity.