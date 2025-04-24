Posted: Apr 24, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2025 3:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School Senior Marissa Demuth has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for April, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Demuth is student body president at BHS, a member of National Honor Society, captain of the Lady Bruins varsity volleyball team and has been named an Amateur Athletic Association Academic All-American. Through her leadership, Demuth has assisted in several initiatives that have benefitted local nonprofits

Demuth has committed to Southwest Baptist University in Missouri to play volleyball, where she plans to major in exercise science and eventually get her master's degree in occupational therapy. She says she wants to work in pediatrics.

Demuth will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.