Posted: Apr 24, 2025 1:12 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2025 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been charged with vehicle theft after video footage caught him on camera walking toward the vehicle.

An affidavit states that deputies made contact with Terrence Lee on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted that he had been inside the stolen vehicle and told officers where the stolen vehicle could be found. Lee also admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen.

Lee saw his bond set at $50,000. He is due back in court on the felony status docket on Friday, May 2nd.