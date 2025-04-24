News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 24, 2025 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2025 9:43 AM
OKM Especially for Kids and Music Festival Rapidly Approaching
Tom Davis
The 41st Annual OKM Music Festival is June 6-8, 2025. You can experience world-class performances from the world’s most renowned classical musicians.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM said, "This year, we are celebrating Norway’s art, culture, and music, featuring famous Norwegian composer, Edvard Greig."
It all begins with Especially for Kids programs from May 30 – June 8, 2025. Mary Lynn said, "With over 2,000 attendees in 2024, this year's celebration is packed with fun for children of all ages. There will be 10 days full of engaging books, creative crafts, and thrilling concerts, featuring lively performances. Plus, we’re giving away amazing prizes, offering hands-on instrument experiences, and bringing even more surprises. It’s a festival where kids can explore, learn, and create unforgettable memories."
CLICK HERE FOR "ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS" PROGRAMS https://okmmusic.org/2025-especially-for-kids-festival/
Mary Lynn then reminded everyone to get their tickets now at https://ticketscandy.com/e/2025-okm-music-festival-9009 for the main stage performances:
June 6: Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Center
Grady Nichols: 7:00pm
Manhattan Chamber Players: 8:30pm
June 7: Cascia Hall Performing Arts Center
Doors Open at 5:30pm
Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra: 6:00pm
Natasha Paremski: 7:30pm
June 8: The Refinery
Lesa Steele Piano Studio:
Eric Wu, Nick Du, Anbo Ni
Escher Quartet
Doors Open at 5:30pm
Opening Act: 6:00pm
Escher Quartet: 7:00pm
SEE THE SHOWCASE SERIES LINEUP HERE: https://okmmusic.org/2025-showcase-series/
« Back to News