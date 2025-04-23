Posted: Apr 23, 2025 3:02 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Plot applications for Osage tribal members, immediate family members and repatriated remains are now open, as the Osage Nation Real Estate Services published the neccesary policies and procedures to move forward.

Families will only be given as many burial rights in plots that they have in immediate family members. Immediate family members are defined as parents, spouses and children of those within the Osage Nation. Those applying for repatriated remains must follow the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

The cemetery is located at the corner of Highway 99 and County Rd. 2667, just south of Pawhuska. This is the first Osage-owned and maintained cemetery. The Osage Nation Funeral Home, which is also the first of its kind, is currently under construction to the north of the cemetery.

Applications cost $300 and can be obtained by calling 918-287-5257.