Posted: Apr 23, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man who has been charged with three felony counts from a case in late March was released in error from the Washington County Correctional Facility.

Once the defendant, Brandon Morgan learned a warrant had been re-issued for his arrest, he turned himself back in. Sheriff Scott Owen explains where the confusion came into play.