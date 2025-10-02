Posted: Apr 23, 2025 10:29 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Concert Association (BCCA) has provided excellent family entertainment at reasonable prices since 1935. It has introduced such artists as Victor Borge, Guy Lombardo, Ranson Wilson, Peter Nero, The Canadian Brass, The Chicago Symphony, The Colorado Children’s Chorale, Gus Giordano Jazz Dance, Chinese Golden Dragon Acrobats, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Grady Nichols, and other top performers to Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BCCA Board Member Dianna Rackliff said the BCCA has also brought to town tributes to the music of John Denver, Abba, and the Beach Boys.

Dianna invited everyone to enjoy the music of Sail On – The Music of The Beach Boys on Monday, April 28, 2025 – 7:30 PM at The Center in Bartlesville. Sail On plays the music of “America’s Band”, The Beach Boys. Performing all of the group’s classic hits, plus some treasures from The Beach Boys’ brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing, and dreaming for all ages, and anybody that wants to have Fun, Fun, Fun.

Tickets for this show are available at https://www.bccamusic.org/ . You can also visit this site for information on season tickets.

The Upcoming Season Includes:

The Secret Agents

Thursday, October 2, 2025 – 7:30 PM

A Thrilling High-Speed Pursuit through ’60s Jazz, Cinema, Pop, Rock, and R&B. The Secret Agents flawlessly capture the sound of 1960s. The music that makes whatever you’re doing simply cooler.

The Secret Agents were formed in 2018 with one mission: to bring the sounds of the ’60s back into the mainstream by celebrating the music of Bobby Darin, Mel Tormé, Henry Mancini, Lalo Schifrin, Johnny Rivers, Chet Baker, Matt Monro, Horace Silver, Georgie Fame & The Flames, The Buckinghams, Mickey & Sylvia, Del Shannon, The Association, and so many more!

Dan Miller – Americoustic

Sunday, November 2, 2025 – 7:30

For nearly 20 years, award-winning television host Dan Miller has brought his unique brand of music, humor, western history and poetry to audiences around the globe. With Dan on lead vocals, guitar and harmonica, and Wendy Corr singing lead and harmony vocals and playing the bass guitar and fiddle, Dan Miller’s AmeriCoustic is first-class, wholesome family entertainment.

Dan and his group have been featured artists in Nashville on the popular television show, “Larry’s Country Diner.” USA Today, Cowboys and Indians Magazine and television networks RFD-TV, ESPN, the Travel Channel and the Outdoor Channel have all featured Dan and the band.

CeCe Teneal’s – Divas of Soul

Sunday, February 15, 2026 – 7:30

Take a ride on the “Midnight Train to Georgia” over “River Deep, Mountain High” while award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal delivers you the “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” you deserve in DIVAS OF SOUL, a one-of-a-kind concert event!

This spectacular celebration of fifty years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more has wowed audiences worldwide, featuring hits from the Disco Era (“Bad Girl,” “Best of My Love”) to Motown/R&B (“Dancing In the Street,” “Killing Me Softly”) and Pop (“What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “How Will I Know”).

Live from Laurel Canyon

Saturday, April 25, 2026 – 7:30

“Live from Laurel Canyon – Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock” is an evening of live music and narrated stories of some of the most influential songwriters who lived in Laurel Canyon in the mid 1960’s and 70’s. Similar to other legendary rock and roll neighborhoods of the same era like Haight Ashbury in San Francisco or Greenwich Village in NYC, Laurel Canyon was a community of artists who would forge a new genre of music (Folk Rock) and forever change the look, sound and attitude of American pop music. Live from Laurel Canyon celebrates The Mamas and The Papas, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash, Neil Young, James Taylor, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, America, and the Eagles with their own unique interpretations of some of the most iconic songs of the era.