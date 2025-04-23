Posted: Apr 23, 2025 10:02 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 10:07 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville manufacturing company is expanding and adding new jobs to the local economy.

The Bartlesville Development Authority voted Wednesday morning to recommend a $600,000 forgivable loan from the city's economic development fund to Metal Goods Manufacturing to assist in purchasing and renovating an adjacent building and adding 40 new jobs. The new property is located at 417 W. Eighth St., in Bartlesville.

BDA Vice President Chris Batchelder says the incentive loan will help a locally-based company to grow

Batchelder says Metal Goods Manufacturing could have moved to another state. However, this loan will keep the new jobs in Bartlesville