Posted: Apr 23, 2025 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

The annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 1, at KLIFE, 305 E. 18th Street, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNCECTION, event co-coordinator Deb Cook said local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service with Praise & Worship starting at 6:30 p.m. and Prayer Time at 7 p.m.

Deb said, "Families are encouraged to attend this special time of prayer for our nation, state and community. The theme is from Romans 15:13 “Pour Out to the God of Hope and be Filled.” A local interdenominational committee is organizing the Bartlesville prayer event. Local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service. The public is invited at attend. There is no charge and no reservations are necessary."

A local interdenominational committee, with co-coordinatiors Deb Cook and Dorea Potter, organizes the Bartlesville prayer event every year.