Posted: Apr 22, 2025 3:03 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 3:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Caney Valley High School Senior Andrew Needel has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Needel is an academic powerhouse. He is a member of National Honor Society, and is only taking two remaining high school-level classes. All the other classes he takes are concurrent enrollment for college, specifically nutrition and cultural anthropology. He also gives back to his community through volunteer work

Needel plans to attend Oklahoma State University study psychology. He says he wants to become a therapist for those with mental health needs.

Needel will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.