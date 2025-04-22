Posted: Apr 22, 2025 2:41 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 2:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School Senior Connor Pierce has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Pierce is a member of National Honor Society, FFA, and is a three-sport athlete in football, baseball and basketball. Pierce says some of his favorite moments have been in the classroom and on the ballfield with elementary students

Pierce plans to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College to play football and study towards a business degree.

Pierce will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.