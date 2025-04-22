News
Osage County
Apr 22, 2025
Woolaroc Offering Unique Trail Ride
Ty Loftis
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in a 15-mile ride at Woolaroc that is rarely ever seen. The trail ride is hardly ever seen by the general public and as you are along the journey, you are likely to see bison, deer elk, along with other scenic wildlife.
The ride will take place on Saturday, May 17th. Those who participate must provide their own horse, own gear and provide a negative coggins test. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The ride will start at 9:30 a.m. The fee to ride is $50. For more information, call the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve at 918-336-0307.
