Posted: Apr 22, 2025 1:27 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 1:27 PM
Fire Hydrant Testing to Start in Pawhuska
The City of Pawhuska wants to inform residents that beginning on Monday, the fire department will begin flushing fire hydrants throughout town. As Pawhuska has more than 300 hydrants to test for various things, it is expected this will take around three weeks.
During this time, discoloration of water may occur. As the flushing takes place, you could see an effect in your laundry or even the drinking water.
