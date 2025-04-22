News
Pawhuska
Pawhuska Animal Welfare Clinic Holding Yard Sale
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska Animal Welfare Clinic will be having a yard sale on Saturday, May 3rd. All proceeds raised from the 4Paws sale will go toward building a fence around the clinic so that animals can have an outdoor play yard.
If you would like to drop something off you can go to the clinic or call them at 918-397-3727 to make an arrangement so that they can pick it up. On the day of the yard sale, all adoptions will be $25.
