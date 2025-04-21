Posted: Apr 21, 2025 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2025 2:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

Two Copan men are facing felony charges after allegedly pointing firearms at someone.

19-year-old Preston Barnes and 18-year-old Joseph Radford were charged on Monday with feloniously pointing a firearm.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on April 18, Barnes and Radford allegedly drove past the victim and flipped them off.

After the victim allegedly tried following their vehicle, Barnes and Radford allegedly pointed a black revolver and a black rifle at the victim. Police allegedly identified the firearms after approaching the vehicle.