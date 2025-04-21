Posted: Apr 21, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2025 2:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into multiple cars.

22-year-old Carter Link was charged on Monday with two counts of third degree burglary and knowlingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 15, Link was allegedly identified on video entering the first car at approximately 2:40 a.m. wearing a white hood, a black jacket, blue pants, blue shoes and a black ski mask.

Link was also allegedly identified on video entering a second vehicle at approximately 3:30 a.m. wearing the same clothing.

Link was allegedly seen entering a convenience store with another potential suspect in burglaries earlier this month, allegedly identified as Dylan Golightly at around 4 a.m. the same morning.