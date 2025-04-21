Posted: Apr 21, 2025 12:45 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2025 12:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, a contract was signed with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce in the amount of more than $136,000 to make improvements to the rural water district number five treatment plant. JT Darling with INCOG has more on the approval of that contract.

District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright was designated as the certifying officer for that grant. Christina Talburt was designated as the authorized official.

The Board was supposed to hear from members of the courthouse annex project team, including the architects, construction manager and owner's rep, but they weren't present.