Posted: Apr 21, 2025 12:21 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2025 12:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

At the State Capitol, our work continues.

We’re more than halfway done with the legislative session, and last week, many lawmakers sat in on a new select committee. Speaker Kyle Hilbert formed this select committee to investigate financial operations at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).

There remain many questions regarding the budget discrepancies at ODMHSAS, and I hope this committee is able to gain clarity on how state funds have been used. This is especially pressing as the end of session quickly approaches and it's critical we know whether additional funding is needed to sort out the confusion at the agency.

Lawmakers heard from Allie Friesen, who has served as the head of ODMHSAS since January. The areas of concern have been going on for a long time, and I hope the committee is able to work quickly to get to the root of the issue before session ends.

On Monday, the House and Senate met in joint session for a remembrance ceremony marking 30 years since the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing, which killed 168 people, including 19 children. We heard from Rep. Rick West, who lost seven colleagues from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the bombing. We also heard from former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, as well as CEO & President of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Kari Watkins.

Like many Oklahomans, I still remember that terrible day. It was a dark moment in our history, but out of that tragedy, we saw the Oklahoma Standard in action. I'm glad we took the time on Monday to remember those we lost, reflect on the lessons learned that day and resolve to continue upholding the Oklahoma Standard.

Before I wrap up this week, I hope you and your family had a very Happy Easter.

For Christians around the world, Easter is a sacred day where we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the triumph of life over death. It serves as a reminder that we are part of something greater: a community and a faith that spans generations.

I hope you and your loved ones had the opportunity to slow down and reconnect with one another and with the values that matter most. In a world that often feels divided and uncertain, Easter gives us the chance to focus on what unites us. However you celebrated the holiday, I hope it was a wonderful day.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.