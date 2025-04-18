Posted: Apr 18, 2025 3:40 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2025 3:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Saturday marks the 30 year anniversary of one of the darkest days in Oklahoma's history. At 9:02 a.m. on that date in 1995, a bomb went off just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. All these years later, there is a museum honoring those who were lost, a reflection pool and 168 chairs to remember the fallen.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford recently spoke to his colleagues on the Floor and said at the time of the attack, there was a small shrub across the street that many thought would die. When they began to see it sprout the next spring, they new there would be a light at the end of the tunnel, as Lankford said that later became known as, "The Survivor Tree."