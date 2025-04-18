Posted: Apr 18, 2025 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2025 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Historical Society's yearly Heroes and Legends dinner is coming up on Thursday, May 1st at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. This year, they will be honoring Jockey G.R. Carter, Osage Nation Chief Jim Gray, Osage County Rancher John Hughes, Writer for the Pawhuska Paper, Frank Spencer and Leader of the Boy Scouts, Bruce Hendren.