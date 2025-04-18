News
Osage County Heroes and Legends Event Coming Up
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Historical Society's yearly Heroes and Legends dinner is coming up on Thursday, May 1st at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. This year, they will be honoring Jockey G.R. Carter, Osage Nation Chief Jim Gray, Osage County Rancher John Hughes, Writer for the Pawhuska Paper, Frank Spencer and Leader of the Boy Scouts, Bruce Hendren.
Individual tickets cost $35 and a reserved table for six costs $250. Tickets are available at the Museum and you can also call 918-287-9119. There will also be a live auction.
