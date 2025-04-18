Posted: Apr 18, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2025 4:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly possessing firearms after an adjudication as a youthful offender.

22-year-old Dylan Golightly was charged on Thursday with two counts of possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Golightly was a suspect in several vehicle burglaries. When police searched Golightly's residence, they allegedly found several firearms displayed on a wall and in a carrying case. Police allegedly found an AR-15, three semi-automatic pistols and a revolver.

Golightly was adjudicated as a youthful offender in August of 2019.