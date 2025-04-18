Posted: Apr 18, 2025 10:11 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2025 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66, Representatives John B. Kane an Judd Strom talked about lowering the state income tax, the OSSA and the issues involved with broadcasting of state high school sports, and your invitation to visit our lawmakers at the State Capitol.

Rep. John B. Kane said, "One thing I found out this week, it kind of disappointed me. I had constituents come down that wanted to see me in two, you know, the last two years that they would have found me. And while I was in meetings, I didn't get to see them and they left the Capitol. I never got to see them. And so I guess I would say this. If someone does come down, because I'm going to tell you they're a priority, I do want to see them. Please come to my office." He added, "Tell my assistant Jen that you are here and so she know you're in the building. I will break my back to come out and just maybe just to say hello, maybe hear what get a little news of what's happening up here that I might be missing. It's really important to me."

Rep. Judd Strom said, "I love to I love seeing people from home in the Capitol. I love when people come down and visit. I love showing off the Capitol. I love to get them in and let them watch the process. You know, come to a committee meeting and sit and watch it happen." He added, "Sit in my office for 10 minutes and watch how many people come in and out. The turnover is amazing."

As far as working our way down to a zero state income tax, Kand said, "We're doing pretty well. We got some live rounds coming back at us from the Senate. I will just say right now what what I'm hearing is a very small decrease. But the important part we've talked about before is the path. So even though it may be just point oh five percent instead of a half a percent, it's moving in the right direction, but we can't afford the half percent cut right now. It's just too much to take on all at once. But but the important part is the path and it's building momentum."

There is legislation that has to do with high school sports and the association around it. OSSAA seems to butt heads with local broadcasters when it comes to who is allowed game coverage and who gets the revenue.

Strom responded, "These are our high schools that are putting on these sports teams and schools that are broadcasting these these games--uou have OSSAA over that. And then you have broadcasters that really want to come in and commercialize on that. And so the question comes back to kind of who owns it and who has the right to use it."