Barnsdall Schools
Posted: Apr 17, 2025 3:57 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 3:57 PM
Summer STEM Class Taking Place in Barnsdall
Ty Loftis
Barnsdall Public Schools will be holding its STEM summer camp in June and it isn't too late to sign your child up. There will be fun and creative learning targeted at science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Lunch will be provided for the students and the total cost is $150.
For students entering grades three through five, the camp will run from Monday, June 9th through Thursday, June 12th. Students in grades six through eight will take part in the camp that Tuesday through Thursday. The theme for this year's camp will be posted soon. For more information, you can call 918-847-2721.
