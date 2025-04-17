Posted: Apr 17, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 2:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly stealing from a business and possessing meth.

31-year-old Kaleb Rodriguez was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Rodriguez allegedly stole around 80$ worth of merchandise from a Bartlesville business. As Rodriguez was placed under arrest and escorted to the patrol car, police allegedly found a plastic bag of methamphetamines. The total weight was approximately 1.1 grams.

Rodriguez also faces a misdemeanor charge of larceny from a retailer in January after allegedly stealing a bag of cat food from a separate Bartlesville retailer.