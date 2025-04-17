News
Bartlesville Man Facing Larceny and Drug Possession Charges
A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly stealing from a business and possessing meth.
31-year-old Kaleb Rodriguez was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Rodriguez allegedly stole around 80$ worth of merchandise from a Bartlesville business. As Rodriguez was placed under arrest and escorted to the patrol car, police allegedly found a plastic bag of methamphetamines. The total weight was approximately 1.1 grams.
Rodriguez also faces a misdemeanor charge of larceny from a retailer in January after allegedly stealing a bag of cat food from a separate Bartlesville retailer.
Rodriguez will appear in court again on April 30 at 9 a.m. His bond is an aggregate bond between the charges set at $1,000.
