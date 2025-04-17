Posted: Apr 17, 2025 1:29 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 1:29 PM

Ty Loftis

There is a new Regional Administrative Director for District Four's Oklahoma State Department of Health counties. David Chissoe has been tabbed to lead the counties across northeast Oklahoma, including Nowata and Washington.

Having received both a Master's and Doctorate degree, Chissoe has experience in both education and public service. Here is what he said on taking the job:

"I am looking forward to working with our district staff and community partners to best serve our communities and improve the overall health of Oklahomans."