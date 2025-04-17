Posted: Apr 17, 2025 9:59 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 9:59 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Lyon Foundation has donated $60,000 to Washington County Emergency Management for the installation of a 100-foot communication tower at the new Emergency Operations Center.

According to the County Commissioner’s agenda for their Monday meeting, the commissioners are expected to approve a resolution to accept the donation. The new Emergency Operations Center on Bison Road is wrapping up the final stages of construction. One of the last steps will be the installation of the communication tower.

In other business, the commissioners are also expected to approve an agreement between the sheriff’s office and Ray of Hope Advocacy Center for assistance in cases dealing with domestic violence. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss two change orders for the construction of the Emergency Operations Center.

The commissioners meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in Bartlesville.