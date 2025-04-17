Posted: Apr 17, 2025 9:44 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 9:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

At its next regular meeting, the Bartlesville Board of Education will consider naming Stacey Goodwin as the next principal of Jane Phillips Elementary.

After this school year, Kevin Brown, who has been the school’s principal since 2016, and before that served as an administrator at Ranch Heights Elementary and Bartlesville High School, will return to the high school as an administrator.

Goodwin has served in the district for a quarter century, teaching at Ranch Heights, Madison Middle School and most recently as the instructional coach and intervention specialist at Jane Phillips. She was named teacher of the year at both Ranch Heights and Jane Phillips, and she helped implement the Amira reading program and ST Math program at Jane Phillips.

Goodwin has a BS in Elementary Education and a MS in Reading and Literacy from Oklahoma State University.

She is married to Aaron Goodwin, and their daughter Ella was a 2024 Bruin graduate.