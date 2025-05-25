Posted: Apr 17, 2025 9:21 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech's STEAM Summer Camp is a fun-filled, week-long day camp for students currently in 3rd-9th grade.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Erica Gallamore with Tri County Tech said, "Participants in 5th-9th grade will choose their camp program(s), featuring fun & exciting themes in a safe, small-group instruction environment. 3rd and 4th grade participants will attend a half-day in each of the camp themes, and 5th – 9th will attend two themes. STEAM Summer Camp is from 8:30am – 3:30pm with lunch provided, as well as morning & afternoon snacks."

STEAM Summer Camp registration is $325 per camper. Scholarships are available, please contact your school counselor for more information on how to apply. This applies to EPIC Charter School students as well.

Registration ends May 25, 2025, at https://tricountytech.edu/summercamp