Posted: Apr 16, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2025 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County man who went missing in December was found dead on Tuesday.

The News on 6 reports that Zachary Smith was found in McIntosh County and his car was located about a mile away. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Smith’s cause of death.