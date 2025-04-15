Posted: Apr 15, 2025 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2025 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

A city-wide survey for Bartlesville residents is now open. Residents will be able to give their take on government services and quality of life in the community. Results of this survey will show the city's strenths, how it can improve and what matters most to Bartlesville residents. City Manager Mike Bailey talks more about the survey:

"We are excited to receive more input from the community that will help guide the direction of our community in the future. The survey will help get us a baseline understanding of our services and allow us to measure our impact moving forward."

Residents aged 18 and older can take the survey. All responses will remain anonymous.