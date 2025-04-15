Posted: Apr 15, 2025 10:28 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2025 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to participate in the Light It Up Blue 2025 5K and Fun Run to benefit Paths to Independence on Satuday, April 26, at at 8:00 a.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Katelyn Shorter, P.E. teacher at Paths to independence, said the event supports the school's programs for students with autism. Katelyn said the route starts at PTI at 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville, goes down the pathfinder, through Sooner park and the neighborhood, then back. The race will happen rain or shine. If weather is severe enough to cancel race, all registrations will be considered donations to PTI.

You can register at https://www.pathstoindependence.org/LIUB-registration.php

Packet Pick-Up is at PTI 4:30-6:00 pm, April 25, 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville.