Nathan Thompson

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents, the governing body of Rogers State University, has selected Dr. Don Raleigh to be the third president of RSU. Raleigh will begin his duties June 1. His appointment is pending final Board approval at their June meeting.

Raleigh’s selection followed a national search led by the Regents and a Presidential Search Committee, consisting of community members and RSU faculty, staff and a student.

The public is invited to a community meet-and-greet reception for Dr. and Mrs. Raleigh Wednesday, June 4, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center ballroom on the RSU Claremore campus. Welcome receptions are also planned in Pryor and Bartlesville.

Raleigh currently serves as the dean of the School of Education at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, a position he has held since June 2023. Prior to that he served as senior associate dean for academic operations at the Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He served in that capacity for two years, working with students on strengthening the culture of osteopathic learning and aligning curriculum and operations.

Before joining the administration at Liberty University, Raleigh retired as superintendent of Pryor Public Schools after serving 13 years in that role. He began his career in education in 1988 and has served in almost every capacity as a teacher, coach, and administrator in public schools. He holds a B.S. in natural sciences from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, with an M.S. in curriculum and instruction and an Ed.D. in school administration, both from Oklahoma State University.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next President of Rogers State University and thank the Board of Regents for this opportunity to serve,” Raleigh said. “RSU has a strong legacy of academic excellence and community impact, and I look forward to working alongside our dedicated faculty, staff, students, and alumni to build on that momentum and lead the university into an exciting new chapter.”

Anita Holloway, chair of the OU Board of Regents, is excited for Raleigh to be selected as the next president of RSU.

“Dr. Don Raleigh is an experienced education leader with the highest levels of integrity and character,” Holloway said. “With his passion for the value of education, dedication to students, proven leadership experience, and deep connections with school districts throughout northeast Oklahoma and the entire state, Rogers State University will be in great hands. We are excited to welcome Dr. Raleigh and his wife back to Oklahoma and look forward to his leadership. We would also like to thank Dr. Mark Rasor for his service as interim President.”

Raleigh was recently named the 2025 recipient of the Administrator of The Year Award from the Beta Phi Society of Scholars of Exeter College at The University of Oxford. He was named the 2017 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year and was also named the 2014 Oklahoma Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Advisory Council. He was honored as the 2006 Coca-Cola Joseph B. Whitehead Educator of Distinction and was inducted into the NWOSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Sequoyah High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2025.

Raleigh served as the 2019-20 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators President and has served on many state committees, including State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Advisory Committee, the Oklahoma Character.org Board of Advisors, and was the 2016-18 Chairman for the Oklahoma Advisory Council.