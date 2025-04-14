Posted: Apr 14, 2025 3:10 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2025 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, the board signed a contract with Source One to remodel the floor at the Ag building. That contract was signed for $19,500. There was also discussion on how to go about paying for the emergency plumbing issue at the sheriff's office.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt spoke on how he feels like this and other similar problems can be paid moving forward.

There was supposed to be an update from the leaders involved with the courthouse annex project, but that had to be tabled. We are expected to get updates from the architects, construction manager and owner's rep. There was one utility permit signed for district two.