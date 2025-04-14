Posted: Apr 14, 2025 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2025 3:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Thanks to a $3,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation, Casa Hispana will receive additional funding to help local individuals and families connect to valuable community resources.

The nonprofit organization assists people with community connections by providing information and services to facilitate opportunities for participation and contribution to society.

Arvest Bank relationship banker Esme Reyes presented the check to Casa Hispana Executive Director Mili Cappelletti and several board members.

“Casa Hispana continues to offer vital services in the community,” Reyes said. “We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”