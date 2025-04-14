News
Crime
Posted: Apr 14, 2025 2:19 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2025 2:19 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Felony Sexual Battery
Ty Loftis
A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with a felony count of sexual battery. Last Tuesday, Charles Boyd made contact with the female victim and motioned for a hug. The victim refused the hug and after doing so, Boyd touched her inappropriately in the chest area. A probable cause affidavit states the victim sustained a visible area of redness in that area due to the inappropriate touching.
Boyd said he gave the victim a hug, but denied touching her inappropriately. Both individuals stated they were neighbors, but were not in a relationship.
Boyd saw his bond set at $15,000 on the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim. His next court date is scheduled for Friday, May 2nd.
« Back to News