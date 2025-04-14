Posted: Apr 14, 2025 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2025 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman has been charged with the felony count of being in possession of stolen property and receiving or transporting stolen copper. It is alleged that the defendant, Kaelynn Robinson took a van and stole nearly $5,000 in stolen items in mid-January.

The owner of the van reported it as unlawful use to the sheriff's office and once deputies arrived, they located all items in the van and in the house. The victims of the burglary were able to identify their stolen items.

According to witness statements, Robinson attempted to persuade her mother to say that she had told Robinson to retrieve the stolen items. Among the items that were recovered were two twin tube mini split copper line sets.