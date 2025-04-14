Posted: Apr 14, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2025 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank's Million Meals campaign continues and your donation are making a difference.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Arvest Vice President and Sales Manager, Whitney Doolin, and Director of Mary Martha Outreach, Misty Wishal, reminded the audience that there is still time participate with a donation in this two month initiative aimed at fighting hunger in the region.

Doolin said, "Proceeds raised through the two-month long event benefits more than 80 food partners, including Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville."

Wishal said, "The need for food to feed families who find themselves in dire situations is very real and it is slowly growing."

“The Arvest Million Meals campaign has been helping provide critical support to our local individuals and families who struggle to put food on their table, said Doolin adding, "We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish when we come together as a community to help make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

This is the 15th annual Million Meals campaign and during that time, they have provided 25 million meals to food partners and collected $4.6 million in monetary donations.

In recognition of its 15th anniversary, Doolin said Arvest Bank wants to increase its impact by 15%, which means 15% more meals and 15% more support for families facing food insecurity.