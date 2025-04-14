Posted: Apr 14, 2025 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2025 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program, City Manager Mike Bailey, City Engineer Michah Siemers, Director of the Golf Course Dee Roadman, and Golf Course Superintendent Jody Shahan provided an update on the Adams Golf Course improvements.

The project that began last fall, includes the replacement of all 18 course greens, the nursery, chipping and putting greens, and upgrading the course’s drainage system.

Shahan, Siemers and Roadman agreed that the high wind gusts experienced by the Bartlesville area in recent weeks has been a problem. The winds have displaced some of the topsoil on the newly reconstructed greens at Adams Golf Course and could cause delays in sodding process.

The greens will not likely be ready for play until late August or early September.

The construction of temporary greens to allow for an earlier opening may be possible, assuming the contractor can complete the project as well as clean up the course and remove equipment in time.