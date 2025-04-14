Posted: Apr 14, 2025 9:42 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2025 9:42 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

In the trend of courthouse improvements, the commissioners discussed maintenance in the Nowata County Jail with improvements on walls and piping.

The commissioners approved Right of Way Acquisitions for Guy Engineering on two low water crossings and a water line relocation project. They also carried motions on three bids involving road materials, asphalt and a lease purchase for a patching truck.

The commissioners also approved a donation from Family Dollar to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office and passed a resolution for surplus.

The commissioners announced that the Nowata County Courthouse will be closed on Friday for Good Friday.