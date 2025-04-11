Posted: Apr 11, 2025 1:55 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2025 1:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan man is facing misdemeanor charges of larceny after allegedly stealing a PlayStation 5 and multiple video games from the Bartlesville Walmart.

21-year-old Correll Record was charged on Friday with larceny from a retailer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on March 10, Record was allegedly in possession of a PlayStation 5 and three PlayStation video games and did not pay for the items. Record allegedly returned to Walmart the next day and stole more video games.

The items stolen totaled approximately $650, constituting a misdemeanor charge.