Posted: Apr 11, 2025 1:27 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2025 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska is getting new chairs. With that, something must happen to the old chairs that have sat in the historic building for years. At a recent city council meeting, City Manager Jerry Eubanks acknowledged the old chairs aren't comfortable, but said someone out there might want them.