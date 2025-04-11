News
Pawhuska
Posted: Apr 11, 2025 1:27 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2025 1:27 PM
Constantine Chairs to be Part of a Fundraiser
Ty Loftis
The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska is getting new chairs. With that, something must happen to the old chairs that have sat in the historic building for years. At a recent city council meeting, City Manager Jerry Eubanks acknowledged the old chairs aren't comfortable, but said someone out there might want them.
A member of the audience, who had bought chairs of historical significance from other buildings, recommended allowing the Constantine Arts Council to sell the chairs as a fundraiser. The council made the decision to surplus the chairs and the Constantine Arts Council can to do what they want with the chairs.
