Posted: Apr 10, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 2:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to pawn a firearm after being previously convicted of a felony.

44-year-old Freddie Pendergraft, Jr. was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Feb. 21, 2024, Pendergraft Jr. allegedly attempted to sell a firearm at a pawn shop in Bartlesville.

According to court records, Pendergraft Jr. was convicted of a felony in 2002 for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.