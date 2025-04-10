Posted: Apr 10, 2025 2:33 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 2:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Copan man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly punching an inmate at the Washington County Correctional Center.

46-year-old Raymond Turner-Conley was charged on Thursday with assault and battery.

According to the Washington County Sherriff's Office, on Feb. 12, Turner-Conley allegedly got into an argument with another inmate and punched him in the face. Turner-Conley allegedly broke the victim's nose and cheekbone.

Turner-Conley is also an inmate at the Washington County Correctional Center and faces felony charges from 2024. Turner-Conley was charged in Nov. 2024 with two counts of child abuse, child sexual abuse, aggravated assault and battery and two counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.