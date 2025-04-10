Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Copan Man Facing Assault and Battery Charge

Brian McSweeney
A Copan man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly punching an inmate at the Washington County Correctional Center.
 
46-year-old Raymond Turner-Conley was charged on Thursday with assault and battery.
 
According to the Washington County Sherriff's Office, on Feb. 12, Turner-Conley allegedly got into an argument with another inmate and punched him in the face. Turner-Conley allegedly broke the victim's nose and cheekbone.
 
Turner-Conley is also an inmate at the Washington County Correctional Center and faces felony charges from 2024. Turner-Conley was charged in Nov. 2024 with two counts of child abuse, child sexual abuse, aggravated assault and battery and two counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
 
Turner-Conley will appear in court again on July 11 at 1:30 p.m. His bond is set as an aggregate bond between the felony charges from 2024 and Thursday's charge of $100,000. 

