Posted: Apr 10, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 2:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

Recently, Washington County Sheriff's deputies received much needed funding to purchase new handheld radios for their deputies. Phillips 66 provided the grant which will increase the safety of the deputies and help them serve local communities more efficiently.

Sheriff Owen said “the donation also allows for better inter-agency communication with the Bartlesville Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Nowata County Sheriff's deputies.”