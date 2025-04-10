News
Pawhuska
Posted: Apr 10, 2025 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2025 1:42 PM
Pawhuska Takes the Brunt of March Windstorms
Ty Loftis
The March windstorm that came through Pawhuska broke seven poles and a vast majority of town was out of power overnight as crews worked to restore power to the city.
City Manager Jerry Eubanks said one of those poles that snapped took out all of the power at the fire department. Eubanks said that makes things difficult during an event such as the one Pawhuska recently experienced.
This is why Eubanks said he plans to get with the Pawhuska Fire Chief and see about getting a generator at the fire station if the city were to go through something like this again.
