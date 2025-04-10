News
Pawhuska Public Library Report
Pawhuska Library Director Yvonne Rose recently gave a report to the city council on what has happened during the past month. She spoke on the amount of money the library has collected and talked about different groups the library has hosted for various meetings. Rose also talked about state aid and the upcoming summer reading program.
The Pawhuska Public Library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.
