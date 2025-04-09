Posted: Apr 09, 2025 3:31 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 3:31 PM

Xander Trotter

The Bartlesville SPCA has a double pet of the week, featuring a fluffy feline named Kit-Kat, and a litter of puppies all named after Disney characters.

Kit-Kat is a very sweet cat who was domesticated for five years before her owner unfortunately passed away.

She is good with both cats and dogs as she is used to living in a home with other animals.

The litter of puppies arrived at the SPCA after being dumped off by the Oak Park school. There are ten of them, and they were dropped off yesterday.

If you or someone you know is interested in giving these animals a loving home, call or visit the Bartlesville SPCA for more information!