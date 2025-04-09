Posted: Apr 09, 2025 10:21 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers Big sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake wrapped up here just a couple of weeks ago with a lot to smile about.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Todd Edwards with Big Brothers Big Sisters said the annual event raised $106,000. Edwards said they had 15 different sponsors, 67 teams, and 274 fundraisers. .

Edwards said they had fun with glow sticks for this event. Anybody who got a strike could light up a glow stick. Big Brothers Big Sisters handed out over 1,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters locally has 27 kids (Littles) in need of a mentor. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life. If you are interested in becoming a Big, log on to BigOklahoma.org for more information and an application.