Posted: Apr 09, 2025 10:21 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2025 10:29 AM
Big Brothers Big Sisters Wraps up Successful Bowl for Kids' Sake
Tom Davis
Big Brothers Big sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake wrapped up here just a couple of weeks ago with a lot to smile about.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Todd Edwards with Big Brothers Big Sisters said the annual event raised $106,000. Edwards said they had 15 different sponsors, 67 teams, and 274 fundraisers. .
Edwards said they had fun with glow sticks for this event. Anybody who got a strike could light up a glow stick. Big Brothers Big Sisters handed out over 1,000.
Big Brothers Big Sisters locally has 27 kids (Littles) in need of a mentor. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life. If you are interested in becoming a Big, log on to BigOklahoma.org for more information and an application.
Edwards said, "We recently released a 30 year study. We took our littles from the nineties and examined what their life is like now. In this review, the littles more closely matched the income of their bigs than their family dynamic, which was a huge finding.The economic gap was closed by two thirds just for the littles that came into our program."
