Posted: Apr 08, 2025 8:36 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2025 8:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center on Tuesday evening. There was discussion regarding past financial audits and an update from the charter review committee, but the council also convened into executive session to discuss the employment of Interim City Manager Jerry Eubanks.

No action was taken during executive session, but there will be a meeting next Tuesday to re-visit that item.

With Eubanks' current contract coming up for renewal, the council then talked about developing a city manager review committee. Mayor Susan Bayro goes into more detail.